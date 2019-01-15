202.5
GOP’s John Kasich joins CNN as commentator

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 2:00 pm 01/15/2019 02:00pm
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, then Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at The City Club of Cleveland, in Cleveland. Kasich, now Ohio’s ex-governor, has landed himself a talent agent as the potential 2020 presidential candidates contemplates his future. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says he’s joined CNN as a political commentator.

The Ohio Republican is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a potential 2020 presidential contender.

Kasich announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he will begin immediately as a regular contributor on the cable news network.

Kasich concluded eight years as governor on Sunday. The next day, Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency announced they’d signed him as a new client.

Since abandoning a 2016 presidential bid, Kasich has steadily criticized Trump and the Republican Party on cable and network news shows.

The 66-year-old has worked with Democrats including then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Vice President Joe Biden on efforts to identify bipartisan policy solutions and to promote civility in politics.

