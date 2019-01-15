GOP’s John Kasich joins CNN as commentator

Former Gov. John Kasich says he's joined CNN as a political commentator.

The Ohio Republican is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a potential 2020 presidential contender.

Kasich announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he will begin immediately as a regular contributor on the cable news network.

Kasich concluded eight years as governor on Sunday. The next day, Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency announced they’d signed him as a new client.

Since abandoning a 2016 presidential bid, Kasich has steadily criticized Trump and the Republican Party on cable and network news shows.

The 66-year-old has worked with Democrats including then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Vice President Joe Biden on efforts to identify bipartisan policy solutions and to promote civility in politics.

