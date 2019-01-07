202.5
Chrissy Metz, Alison Brie shut down rumor about insult

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 12:57 am 01/07/2019 12:57am
This combination photo shows Chrissy Metz at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2019, left, and Alison Brie at Porter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018. Metz denied a report that she insulted Brie during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet. The “This Is Us” star wrote on Twitter Sunday night during the Globes broadcast that a story claiming that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie was “completely fabricated.” She wrote that she adores Brie and would never say a bad word about her. The clip is of her speaking over footage of Brie and the words are not easily distinguishable. US Weekly later deleted a tweet questioning whether Metz cursed. (AP Photo)

Chrissy Metz has denied a report that she insulted “GLOW” actress Alison Brie during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet and the two appeared in a social media post later downplaying any acrimony.

The “This Is Us” star wrote on Twitter on Sunday night during the Globes broadcast that a report claiming that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie was “completely fabricated.” She wrote that she adores Brie and would never say a bad word about her.

Brie later posted on her Instagram account a picture of the two actresses together and said, “Nothing but love for @ChrissyMetz. Rumors can’t keep us down!”

The clip is of her speaking over footage of Brie and the words are not easily distinguishable. Us Weekly later deleted a tweet questioning whether Metz cursed.

Other news outlets also reported that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie.

