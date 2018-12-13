‘Game of Thrones’ star says fans will “need therapy” after final season

Most of the Game of Thrones cast has been silent leading up to the final season. But one star is speaking out about how crazy the end will be.

(NEW YORK) — Most of the Game of Thrones cast has been silent leading up to the final season. But one star is speaking out about how crazy the end will be.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays the beloved knight Brienne of Tarth, told E News! that some people may need professional help after the series finale.

“You’re going to need therapy,” she said. “I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help.”

It won’t be easy for her, either.

“I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional,” said Christie. “We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

Game of Thrones returns in April with the zombie-like white walkers and their leader, the Night King, invading Westeros. Entertainment Weekly last month revealed the reactions of other cast members after they read the final season’s scripts. Sophie Tucker, who plays Sansa Stark, said she was “numb” after reading hers, while Emilia Clarke, who plays the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen, said, “Genuinely the effect it had on me was profound. That sounds insanely pretentious, but I’m an actor, so I’m allowed one pretentious adjective per season.”

It was also reported that season eight opens at the Stark family home of Winterfell, where the largest battle in the show’s history will take place. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, says the epic sequence makes season six’s Battle of the Bastards “look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.