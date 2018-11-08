202.5
Want to visit ‘House of Cards’ President Frank Underwood’s grave?

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 8, 2018 3:00 pm 11/08/2018 03:00pm
Netflix

(NEW YORK) — Want to visit the late President Francis J. Underwood’s grave?  Just take a trip to Gaffney, South Carolina.

If you’re a fan of the Netflix political drama House of Cards, you know that’s where the fictional former chief executive was born.  And that really is where the character is buried, complete with headstone, in the town’s Oakland Cemetery.  It’s been there for about a week now, apparently, part of a cross-promotional marketing ploy with Netflix and the town of just under 13,000 people.

There’s even a photo of the headstone on the Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery Facebook page, along with a message encouraging fans to come visit.  It’s the same headstone we see in a House of Cards promo released in September that shows actress Robin Wright as Underwood’s widow, Claire Underwood, speaking to her dead husband as she stands over his grave.

“Francis J. Underwood, 1959-2017,” the headstone inscription reads.  “46th President of the United States of America.”

If you find the whole thing a little, well, odd, you’re not alone, judging by many of the comments on the Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery Facebook page.  Some find the mix of fiction, promotion and real graves to be inappropriate, while others also note the reason Underwood’s character was killed off — namely, actor Kevin Spacey’s several sexual assault allegations — makes the whole thing even more questionable.

The final season of House of Cards is on Netflix now.

