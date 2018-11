Julianne Hough will play Jolene in Parton anthology show

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julianne Hough is the other woman. She will play Jolene in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series based on Dolly Parton’s music.

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will consist of eight episodes, each inspired by one of Parton’s songs.

In the “Jolene” version, Hough will play a free spirit with big dreams to leave her small town. Parton will act as the owner of a local country bar where Hough’s Jolene is a waitress.

Hough co-starred with Tyler Hoechlin in the movie “Bigger” about Joe Weider, who co-founded the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness and who created the Mr. Olympia contest. She played his wife, fitness model Betty Weider.

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is set to debut next year.

TVLine first reported the casting.

