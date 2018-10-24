‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars dominate ‘Forbes’’ highest-paid TV actors list

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, tops the list for the fourth year in a row with $26.5 million pretax in the 12 months preceding June 1, 2018.

(HOLLYWOOD) — The Big Bang Theory cast continues to rake in the big bucks.

Forbes has revealed that four of the top five highest-paid actors on TV this year are from the CBS comedy, which is now in its final season.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, tops the list for the fourth year in a row with $26.5 million pretax in the 12 months preceding June 1, 2018.

His co-star Johnny Galecki comes in second with $25 million, followed by Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg tied at numbers three and four with $23.5 million.

Rounding out the top five is NCIS’ Mark Harmon with $19 million.

The rest of the top 10 includes Modern Family actors Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, followed by The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln at number 10.

