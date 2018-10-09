See the first photo of Ruby Rose as Batwoman

In the photo, the Aussie actress sports long, bright red hair and a black-and-red batsuit.

(LOS ANGELES) — The CW has released its first look of Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

In the photo, the Aussie actress sports long, bright red hair and a black-and-red batsuit. She has her arms outstretched revealing her cape against the backdrop of city skyscrapers. The bat signal can be seen in the distance.

Rose will make her debut as the superhero in an Arrowverse crossover event on Sunday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET, before heading up her own show.

The actress and model was cast as the superhero back in August, making her the first openly gay lead in a live-action superhero show. But the news was met with some backlash that forced her to take a break from Twitter.

Some critics argued Rose wasn’t “gay enough” to play Batwoman — who’s a lesbian in the comics — while others argued that she isn’t Jewish, like the character. Still others questioned whether she was a good enough actress to play the role.

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more,” Rose wrote before deactivating her Twitter.

She concluded, “If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

