‘New York City Night’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ends in a three-way tie for top score

(LOS ANGELES) — It was “New York City Night” on Dancing with the Stars Monday and the Big Apple theme brought out the best in three of the dancing pairs, ending in a three-way tie for the top score.

Tinashe’s futuristic Argentine tango with partner Brandon Armstrong, Milo Manheim’s energetic Charleston with Lindsay Arnold, and Juan Pablo Di Pace’s charming quickstep with Cheryl Burke all scored a 26/30.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile was still the worst scorer of the night, though the judges did acknowledge his dancing improved from last week. His foxtrot with Jenna Johnson scored him a 17/30.

Weirdest dance of the night once again goes to Bobby Bones, who spontaneously started doing the viral dance move “the floss” at the end of his foxtrot with Sharna Burgess. It was not part of the choreography and everybody was momentarily confused, but at least he had fun.

A couple of contestants were dealing with some added challenges this week. Nancy McKeon had to dance on a fractured foot and Danelle Umstead — who’s already working twice as hard because she’s blind — and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were both sick. While their dances weren’t perfect, they were commended by the judges for pushing through.

DWTS continues at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Tuesday with a Las Vegas-themed night, as the contestants dance again, and one couple goes home.

Here are the current standings:

Tied for first:

Tinashe, R&B singer, with Brandon Armstrong 26/30

Milo Manheim, Disney channel star, with Witney Carson 26/30

Juan Pablo Di Pace, Argentinian actor and director, with Cheryl Burke 26/30

Alexis Ren, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, with Alan Bersten 25/30

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL star, with Lindsay Arnold 24/30

Evanna Lynch, Harry Potter films star, with Keo Motsepe 24/30

John Schneider, former The Dukes of Hazzard star, with Emma Slater 23/30

Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic gymnast, with Sasha Farber 22/30

Nancy McKeon, former The Facts of Life star, with Val Chmerkovskiy 21/30

Bobby Bones, country radio personality, with Sharna Burgess 20/30

Danelle Umstead, visually-impaired Paralympic skiier, with Artem Chigvintsev 18/30

Lowest score:

Joe Amabile, The Bachelorette contestant, with Jenna Johnson 17/30

