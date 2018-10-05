202
NBC’s Chuck Todd says media must grapple with 2020 coverage

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 12:56 pm 10/05/2018 12:56pm
FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. Todd is running the second annual "Meet the Press" film festival in Washington this weekend. He hopes it becomes a showcase for shorter films on newsy topics. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd says news executives will have to discuss before the 2020 election the extent to which President Donald Trump will dominate their coverage.

He said that in seeking re-election, Trump is likely to disrupt things in a way not usually seen by a sitting president. Trump has already given a derisive nickname to a potential Democratic challenger. Executives will need to decide how much attention to give if Trump keeps up a running commentary on the Democratic nomination fight.

The president has helped cable news networks to big ratings, both as a candidate and president.

Todd is running the second annual “Meet the Press” film festival in Washington this weekend. He hopes it becomes a showcase for shorter films on newsy topics.

