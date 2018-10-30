202
Home » TV News » Naomi Watts to star…

Naomi Watts to star in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio October 30, 2018 4:52 pm 10/30/2018 04:52pm
Share
Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The Game of Thrones prequel has found its star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Naomi Watts has signed on for the untitled new show from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.

The new show, which HBO picked up for a pilot in June, will take place thousands of years before the time of the Lannisters and the Starks. The series is expected to reveal more secrets about the world of Westeros and explain each family’s origin stories.

Watts will reportedly play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Her character’s name has not yet been revealed.

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will premiere on HBO next year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500