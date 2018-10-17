MTV’s ‘Real World’ going international and digital

202
By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 10:07 am 10/17/2018 10:07am
NEW YORK (AP) — MTV’s long-running reality show “The Real World” is going digital and international.

The network announced Wednesday that its production studio will work with Facebook Watch to create new editions of the series next year for audiences in the United States, Mexico and Thailand. The series, which depicts the adventures of young strangers placed in a house together, will stream on Facebook Watch.

The social media platform will also try to connect fans to participants in the show with Facebook Live, watch parties and other innovations. MTV president Chris McCarthy said it’s an opportunity to create a new genre of television.

“The Real World” aired 32 separate seasons on MTV between 1992 and 2017. It’s the first time it will have international editions with non-U.S. cast members.

