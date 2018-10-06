Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and…

ABC’s “This Week” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Collins, Hirono; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday” — McConnell; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

