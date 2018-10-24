Cue the applause: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ will return for season two on December 5

The second season will pick up one year after Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, decided to leave her husband and pursue stand-up comedy.

(NEW YORK) — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be back for season two just in time for the holidays.

Amazon has announced that the Emmy-winning comedy will return on December 5. The second season will pick up one year after Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan, decided to leave her husband and pursue stand-up comedy.

A new trailer for the show has also been released, showing Midge’s growing ambition to make it in the comedy world despite being a woman in the 1950s.

“Men in general run around telling everyone only men are funny,” she says during one of her stand-up sets. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

In the trailer, Midge also reveals that her friends and family still have no idea about her double life as a comedian. The only ones who know are her manager, played by Alex Borstein, and her ex-husband, played by Michael Zegen.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won eight Emmys this year, including comedy series, comedy actress for Brosnahan and supporting comedy actress for Borstein.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.