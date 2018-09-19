202
‘Sesame Street’ wants to clarify: Bert and Ernie aren’t gay

September 19, 2018
FILE - In this May 9, 2006, file photo, Ernie and Bert of “Sesame Street” pose in front of the Queen Mary II in the harbor of Hamburg, Germany. The producers of “Sesame Street” tweeted Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, that Bert and Ernie are not gay in response to a Queerty interview published Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, with a former writer for the show who said he considered the puppets lovers. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The producers of “Sesame Street” want you to know that Bert and Ernie are not, in fact, gay.

Sesame Workshop tweeted Tuesday the characters have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.”

The workshop did not answer questions about why some puppets have been given girlfriends.

In a second tweet, the workshop says, “Sesame Street has always stood for inclusion and acceptance.”

The tweets came in response to an interview published Sunday by Queerty with Mark Saltzman, a “Sesame Street” writer. He says when he was writing scenes with Bert and Ernie, he “always felt that without a huge agenda” they were lovers .

Frank Oz, who created the Bert character, also weighed in. He tweeted that he and Muppets creator Jim Henson “never created them to be gay.”

