Sean Penn: Much of #MeToo movement divides men and women

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 10:51 am 09/17/2018 10:51am
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, author-activist Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff." Penn says much of the spirit of what has been the MeToo movement is to “divide men and women.” Penn appeared Monday, Sept. 17, in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show “The First” on NBC’s “Today” show. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to “divide men and women.”

Penn appeared Monday in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show “The First” on NBC’s “Today ” show. Natascha McElhone said her character is informed by the movement.

Penn disagreed. The two-time Oscar winner says he’s “very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage and without nuance.”

Penn says he thinks “it’s too black and white.” He says it’s “really good to just slow down.”

“The First” centers on a mission to Mars. The president of the United States and three of the five astronauts are women.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Entertainment News TV News
