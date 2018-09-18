202
Record low viewership for Emmy Awards

September 18, 2018
Amy Sherman-Palladino, en el centro a la izquierda, Daniel Palladino y el elenco y equipo de "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" reciben el Emmy a la mejor serie de comedia el lunes 17 de septiembre del 2018 en el Teatro Microsoft en Los Angeles. (Foto por Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Television’s biggest night wasn’t that big. A record-low audience of just under 10.2 million people watched the awards show that kicked off a new television season on Monday night.

The Nielsen company says that’s down from the virtually identical audiences of 11.4 million from the past two years.

Michael Che and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live” hosted the awards show on NBC. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first show from a streaming service to win best comedy, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was the top drama.

The dip in viewership follows a recent trend that also affected the Academy Awards and Grammys earlier this year.

