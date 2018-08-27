202
Home » TV News » Mahershala Ali takes the…

Mahershala Ali takes the reins of HBO’s third season of ‘True Detective’

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio August 27, 2018 1:00 pm 08/27/2018 01:00pm
Share
ABC/Heidi Gutman

(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner for Moonlight, Mahershala Ali, takes over the reigns for the third season of HBO’s limited crime series True Detective.

A trailer for the show released on Sunday shows a montage of Ali’s character, Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hayes, at different stages of his life, obsessing over the same case.

In a voiceover, he says, “Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much…Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces.” He continues, “This case is more haunting than anything. I want to know the whole story.”

True Detective season 3 premieres January 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Mahershala Ali True Detective TV News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500