202
Home » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 3:05 pm 08/25/2018 03:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Flake; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Flake; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and David Cicilline, D-R.I.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News TV News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500