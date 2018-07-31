202
Nielsen’s top prime-time programs for July 23-29

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 5:29 pm 07/31/2018 05:29pm
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 23-29. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 11.7 million.

2.”60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.1 million.

3. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.9 million.

4. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 5.7 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.65 million.

6. “World of Dance,” NBC, 5.64 million.

7.”Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 5.5 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.4 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.3 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.27 million.

11. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.1 million.

12. “World of Dance,” NBC, 4.9 million.

13. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.8 million.

14. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC. 4.6 million.

15. “$100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.5 million.

16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.43 million.

17. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.3 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 4.1 million.

19. “America’s Got Talent” (Sunday), NBC, 3.9 million.

20. “Mom,” CBS, 3.87 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

