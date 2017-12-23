Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Political analysts
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel of correspondents
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.
