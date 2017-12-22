Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Political analysts

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel of correspondents

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

