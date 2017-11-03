Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Donna Brazile, former interim head of the Democratic National Committee; Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Peter King, R-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Warner; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

