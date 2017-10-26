‘Stranger Things’: Even stranger for David Harbour in year 2

NEW YORK (AP) — David Harbour loves playing a flawed hero on the Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

Harbour plays police chief Jim Hopper, a sort of father figure in his Indiana town who mourns the loss of his own daughter to cancer.

Hopper’s grief can make him cantankerous. Yet he was one of the horror thriller’s most appealing characters last season. No wonder, says Harbour, who explains that the audience doesn’t need to feel affection for a character to make him popular. It just has to pay attention. And Hopper demands viewers’ attention. Harbour says it makes for a deeper relationship when you have mixed feelings about a character, rather than simple admiration for an out-and-out hero.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will be released by Netflix on Friday.

