‘Legends’ star shatters stereotypes with Muslim superhero

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 2:54 pm 10/10/2017 02:54pm
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Tala Ashe, a cast member in the CW series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ashe is thrilled to debut her new character, a Muslim-American superhero joining season three of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," airing Tuesday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Tala Ashe is thrilled to debut her new character, a Muslim-American superhero joining season three of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

It’s a particularly poignant moment for the Iranian-born, Ohio native, who described the “incredibly painful” experience of portraying cliched characters in the past.

One of her first gigs was on a soap opera. Ashe took the role to pay the bills, but said she would never agree to the part now because it promoted stereotypes.

Ashe’s experience on The CW’s “Legends,” which returns Tuesday, could not be more different.

She believes her character Zari, a computer-hacking superhero from the future, portrays Muslim-Americans in “nuanced and sensitive, accurate way.”

