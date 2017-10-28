Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — not available.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Christie; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

