Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Retired Army Gen. David Petraeus.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Gold Star father Khizr Khan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — McConnell; Mulvaney; White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.