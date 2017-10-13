Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Tillerson; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.
“Fox News Sunday” — H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
