Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Tillerson; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.