Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Scott Taylor, R-Va.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Feinstein; Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the National Rifle Association.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts CEO; Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.