Cheers! Modelo inks multimillion-dollar ad deal with UFC

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 9:00 am 10/09/2017 09:00am
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 file photo, Demetrious Johnson reacts after defeating Tim Elliott during a mixed martial arts flyweight bout in Las Vegas. Demetrious Johnson chasing an unprecedented 11th title defense and a headline fight that could decide Conor McGregor’s next opponent top a UFC 216 card set for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, an event playing out in a city still reeling from a mass shooting in which 58 people were killed and nearly 500 were injured. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Ultimate Fighting Championship has struck a multiyear deal with Modelo Especial that will make the Mexican import the official beer and malt beverage of the world’s largest MMA company.

Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc. had held that title since 2008 and its Bud Light logo had frequently stamped the center of the octagon for UFC’s biggest fights.

Modelo’s multimillion deal starts in 2018 and the partnership is only for United States events. Modelo’s branding and signage will adorn the UFC cage and the company promised to feature UFC athletes and personalities in advertising. The contract terms were not released.

UFC President Dana White says the companies are talking about doing exciting things together.

Modelo is the No. 2 import brand in the United States behind Corona.

