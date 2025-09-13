Live Radio
Photos show Ghana’s fantasy coffins as a stylish final rest

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 1:37 AM

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — While fantasy coffins have been common among the Ga people of Accra, Ghana, they are becoming a widespread practice offering a colorful alternative to simple wooden boxes.

Each piece is crafted not just to bury the deceased, but to embody the essence of their life. They can be so colorful that they can make dying seem attractive.

