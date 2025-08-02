Photos of surfing dogs hanging ten in annual competition

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — The annual World Dog Surfing Championships took place near San Francisco on Saturday. Thousands of spectators…

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — The annual World Dog Surfing Championships took place near San Francisco on Saturday. Thousands of spectators flocked to Pacifica State Beach to watch pooches ride the waves solo, in pairs or with human companions. The dogs were judged on balance, time on the board and any tricks they performed.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.