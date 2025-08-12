Great white shark is seen near popular beaches in Maine, sparking a warning from police

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Reports of a large great white shark near some of Maine’s most popular beaches have prompted…

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Reports of a large great white shark near some of Maine’s most popular beaches have prompted police in one coastal town to issue a warning on Tuesday.

Scarborough’s marine resource officer got word of the roughly 10- to 12-foot shark (over 3 meters) on Monday, police said. The shark was spotted in the area of Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach and Pine Point Beach, they said, all located within a half-hour’s drive of Portland.

Commercial clam fisherman David Lancaster was able to take drone footage of the shark swimming just beneath the surface, its grey fin poking through the gentle swells. He said seeing the big shark was “magnificent,” if a little surprising.

“It was pretty crazy to see in the local waters. There are some really amazing creatures in the sea,” Lancaster, who lives in nearby Scarborough, said. “It’s in the back of your head, but you have to accept it.”

White sharks, made famous 50 years ago in the movie “Jaws,” are not commonly seen off Maine, but have lived in the state’s waters for centuries. Sightings ticked up in recent years, and some scientists say the state’s growing population of seals could be a reason for more shark activity. White sharks feed on marine mammals such as seals.

The police department in Scarborough said they were circulating the drone footage “for public situational awareness” after the big fish was spotted.

“We are sharing this information promptly to keep the community informed,” police said in a statement.

Fatal shark bites for humans are exceedingly rare.

The first recorded fatal shark attack in Maine happened in the summer of 2020 when a great white shark killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach of New York City. She was attacked off Bailey Island, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Portland. The state responded with efforts to provide beachgoers with more warning about the presence of sharks.

