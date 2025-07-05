Strawberries and pasta? Iga Swiatek’s unique Wimbledon tradition

LONDON (AP) — Strawberries hold a special place in Wimbledon tradition. But strawberries and pasta? Iga Swiatek explained that it’s…

Iga Swiatek explained that it’s a dish from her native Poland.

“Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that,” a smiling Swiatek said after her third-round victory over Danielle Collins on Saturday. “I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes.”

The All England Club estimates that more than 35 tons of strawberries — usually with cream — are eaten each year during the two-week tournament. Spectators can buy strawberry-inspired merchandise all over the grounds.

The five-time Grand Slam champion mentioned the combination during her on-court interview, urging fans “you should try it guys — pasta, strawberries, a little bit of yogurt.” She later posted a photo on her Instagram account that showed a bowl of pasta and strawberries.

A journalist quizzed her about who has better strawberries, Poland or England?

“Honestly, I think Poland,” Swiatek said. “Because we have better climate for strawberries, right? Now Wimbledon is probably going to ban me from answering these questions.”

