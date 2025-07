MADRID (AP) — Runners sporting heels of at least 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) competed in Madrid’s high heel race during…

MADRID (AP) — Runners sporting heels of at least 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) competed in Madrid’s high heel race during Pride Week. Despite the heat, supporters came out to cheer them, some dressed in drag and fanning themselves to keep cool.

