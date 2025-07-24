New Jersey Little Leaguer cleared to play after being suspended for ‘unsportsmanlike’ bat flip

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — The 12-year-old Little Leaguer who faced suspension from his team’s first state tournament game for flipping…

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — The 12-year-old Little Leaguer who faced suspension from his team’s first state tournament game for flipping his bat after hitting a game-winning home run will be allowed to play Thursday night.

Marco Rocco of Haddonfield, New Jersey, tossed his bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament. Marco was ejected and suspended for a game over what the family was told were actions deemed “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay.”

The family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday.

Judge Robert Malestein ruled hours before the scheduled game that Marco could play.

“I am going to grant temporarily the injunctive relief,” Malestein said. “I am going to allow him to play in tonight’s game.”

Joe Rocco, Marco’s father, said in a text message to The Associated Press that “justice prevailed.”

Marco is expected to play for Haddonfield against Elmora Little League in the first game of a four-team, double-elimination tournament at the Deptford Township Little League complex.

“While we continue to follow any orders governed by the court of law, Little League is extremely disappointed that time, energy, and attention were diverted away from our volunteers and communities who are creating positive experiences for all players and families throughout the International Tournament,” Little League International wrote in a statement. “Trusted by parents and communities around the world, Little League holds the integrity of the game, respect for game officials, and sportsmanship of teams as core tenants of our program. We expect all players, coaches, volunteers, and staff to uphold these values at all times.”

The sides made their arguments before a judge in Gloucester County Chancery Division on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the game. The winner of the state tournament advances to the regionals, where it has a chance to move on to the Little League World Series.

“Little League maintains that tournament rules serve as the guide for any determination regarding conduct, of which falls distinctly under the discretion of the umpire,” the baseball organization said. “As all youth sports officiating continues to face challenges and abuse by parents and fans, and as we face a nationwide shortage of umpires and volunteers, it is more important than ever that we are supportive of Little League umpires, including the judgements and decisions they make at the local league level.”

Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi made national headlines in 2023 when he threatened to turn unruly spectators into umpires.

What makes the ejection and suspension noteworthy is that Little League Baseball posts videos of bat-flip celebrations on social media that do not result in punishment.

In fact, Marco has tossed his bat in celebration in prior tournament games without warnings or punishment, according to the court complaint.

Brian Berkley, the Rocco family attorney, noted Little League has promoted bat-flipping highlights on its website and other social media platforms.

“Let’s be clear, there is no express rule in the Little League rule book against flipping a bat in celebration,” Berkley argued. “When it suits Little League’s interest, it not only condones bat flipping, but it actually promotes bat flipping.”

Malestein agreed there was a double standard when it came to punishing or promoting bat flipping.

“By punishing this youngster on this occasion and not him on the two prior occasions, or by punishing this youngster and not others, who are on the website and on the social media website, of the X website of Little League baseball, it appears they engaging in an application of their rules which would appear to be arbitrary and capricious,” Malestein said. “Which is, would be, an abuse of discretion.”

