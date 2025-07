WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Little Leaguer suspended for ‘unsportsmanlike’ bat flip will be allowed to play in state tournament game.

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Little Leaguer suspended for ‘unsportsmanlike’ bat flip will be allowed to play in state tournament game.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.