POOLE, England (AP) — Dogs and their owners took to the waves on Sunday for the annual U.K. Dog Surfing…

POOLE, England (AP) — Dogs and their owners took to the waves on Sunday for the annual U.K. Dog Surfing Championship on the English south coast.

The fun event combines paddleboarding, four-legged athletes and enthusiastic owners for what is billed as light-hearted competition.

__

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.