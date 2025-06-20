Photos of top surfing dogs catching waves at Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fans flocked to Huntington Beach on Friday to watch top canine athletes compete in the…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Fans flocked to Huntington Beach on Friday to watch top canine athletes compete in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge surf contest. Dogs ranging from 2 to 13 years old — Corgis, Dalmatians, Pit Bulls, Labradors and more — showed off their skills riding waves, drawing cheers from beachside spectators as they aimed to “hang ten” and secure a spot in K9 surfing history.

