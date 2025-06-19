Fan climbs netting at Wrigley Field to retrieve Sal Frelick’s bat

CHICAGO (AP) — From villain, to superhero. A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after…

CHICAGO (AP) — From villain, to superhero.

A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field’s protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick’s grasp and became lodged there.

The Milwaukee outfielder’s bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.

Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards. He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Cubs largest this season.

___

