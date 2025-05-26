AP PHOTOS: Runners trip, stumble and roll their way to victory in annual downhill cheese chase

BROCKWORTH, England (AP) — A German YouTuber tripped, stumbled and tumbled his way to victory for the second year running…

BROCKWORTH, England (AP) — A German YouTuber tripped, stumbled and tumbled his way to victory for the second year running at one of Britain’s zaniest sports contests.

Tom Kopke, of Munich, was king of Cooper’s Hill in the annual cheese rolling competition as runners plunged down a 200-yard (180 meter) perilously steep pitch in pursuit of a speeding wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. Kopke was the first to reach the bottom of the hill behind the cheese.

“All the people at the top said they were going to steal my title but this is mine,” a shirtless Kopke declared as he clutched his prize — the 7-pound (3-kilogram) circle of cheese. “I risked my life for this. It’s my cheese. Back to back.”

The contest, traditionally held on the late-May public holiday near Gloucester, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of London, dates back at least two centuries, maybe longer. It’s attended by thousands, who pack the woods flanking the hill or take cover behind fences at the bottom, as competitors from around the world risk serious injury in the hope of glory.

Gravity and acceleration combine to leave few runners on their feet, leading to epic wipeouts that can result in twisted ankles, broken collarbones and concussions.

Ava Sender Logan, from London, won the women’s race after somersaulting and rolling at least a dozen times as she clutched her head.

“I will probably feel it tomorrow,” she said. “It felt quite long coming down and then I hit my head. I’m down, that’s what matters. I’m fine.”

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.