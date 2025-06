SAO PAULO (AP) — Dozens of fans of hyper-realistic baby dolls known as “reborns” gathered at Villa Lobos Park, in…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Dozens of fans of hyper-realistic baby dolls known as “reborns” gathered at Villa Lobos Park, in Sao Paulo, for the 10th annual meet-up. The figures are often used for grief therapy or parenting practice.

