TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees announce change to strict facial hair policy, will allow players to wear ‘well-groomed…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees announce change to strict facial hair policy, will allow players to wear ‘well-groomed beards.’

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.