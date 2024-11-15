Military horse drenched in blood as it ran through London returns to duty

LONDON (AP) — A white military horse that galloped through central London drenched in blood after bolting with other horses…

LONDON (AP) — A white military horse that galloped through central London drenched in blood after bolting with other horses from routine exercises this spring has returned home after more than six months of recovery, a charity announced Friday.

Vida was one of five horses that bolted near Buckingham Palace on April 24 after becoming spooked by the cacophany of noise from a nearby construction site and ran for several miles through the city during morning rush hour. Three of four soldiers thrown from their steeds were hospitalized, though the British Army had said they were expected to return to duty.

Three of the horses quickly returned to service, but Vida, who was treated for lacerations, was one of two horses that required operations after colliding with vehicles during the stampede.

Quaker, a black horse that dashed alongside Vida and sideswiped a taxi as it ran a red light and turned into oncoming traffic, is the only horse that has still not returned to the regiment.

The three other horses that made a getaway, Tennyson, Trojan and Vanquish, returned to service in time to participate in the birthday party for King Charles III in June.

The Horse Trust, an equine charity that cared for the animal, said Vida returned to the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the ceremonial guard of the monarch and a feature of state functions in London, after recovering “physically and emotionally” in the countryside.

The charity said the departure of Vida, who enjoyed rolling in the mud almost as much as the attention he had received from staff, was bittersweet.

“Vida has come to hold a particular place in our hearts,” said Jeanette Allen, chief executive of The Horse Trust. “He’s been a joy to care for, partly as we don’t have to groom that muddy monster for parade!”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.