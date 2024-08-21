Live Radio
Home » Trending Now » College town's police say…

College town’s police say they don’t need help with cleanup after beer spill

The Associated Press

August 21, 2024, 5:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.

The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.

“Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up