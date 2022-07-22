WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Man’s hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 4:44 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven.

Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”

The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.

Michael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack.

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.

According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.

The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn’t confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

