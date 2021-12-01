CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Trending Now » Slithering 'snake burglar' steals…

Slithering ‘snake burglar’ steals thousands from CA salon

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars.

Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday after apparently getting into the business through a rooftop fire escape.

“It just gave me chills up my spine,” owner Lori Hajj told KNBC-TV.

Hajj says the thief she calls the “snake burglar” stole hundreds of dollars worth of products, cash from the register and a safe with more than $8,000 inside.

A security guard who was installing a new alarm system at the salon told KNBC-TV that the crook had been trying successfully to avoid a motion sensor.

The same man may have tried to burglarize other businesses previously, including a local pizza parlor where security video showed a man crawling on his belly, the station said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up