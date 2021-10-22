Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Trending Now » Serendipity? 3 sisters have…

Serendipity? 3 sisters have same birthday in different years

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 3:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Three sisters in Florida share the same birthday, but they’re not twins or triplets.

Instead, the Lammert sisters — Sophia, Giuliana and Mia — were each born on Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All three were delivered naturally.

Explaining the coincidence of their shared birthdays, their mother chalks it up to serendipity.

“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” Kristin Lammert told Orlando television station WKMG.

When Kristin Lammert found out that Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she started thinking about the odds of the baby coming a little early.

“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” Kristin Lammert said.

Kristin Lammert and her husband, Nick, haven’t ruled out having more children. But whether they get a fourth Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate, with maybe a little nudge from Kristin.

“She’s really good at planning,” Nick Lammert said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up