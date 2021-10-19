Coronavirus News: Debate over Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate | DHS secretary tests positive | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Trending Now » Arizona police and local…

Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in the city’s Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.

Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.

The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.

Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

Agencies about ready to flex their supply chain risk management muscles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up