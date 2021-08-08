2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Trending Now » Knock it off! Loud…

Knock it off! Loud pickleball games annoy some in Michigan

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — Some residents in a northern Michigan community are complaining about noise during summer nights.

Rowdy teens? No. Adults playing pickleball.

Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula won’t restrict pickleball hours at four courts. City Manager Jordan Stanchina had suggested ending games at 6 p.m., but 20 players attended a recent council meeting to object, The Daily News reported.

Roxanne Hudson, who lives next to the courts, said she and her husband “just want to move.”

Noise from the paddles and plastic balls goes on “hour after hour” and “just drives you nuts,” Hudson told the council.

Pickleball is played on courts that resemble tennis courts but are much smaller. That’s part of the appeal.

“We’ll try to mitigate (the noise) somehow,” Mayor Dale Alessandrini said.

Scott McLure, speaking on behalf of players, said they might try quieter paddles. A 6 p.m. curfew isn’t favored because it wouldn’t give people time to play after work.

“Every recreational activity has noise,” council member Bill Revord said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up