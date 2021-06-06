CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Bear wandering in downtown Florida city eludes searchers

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 2:34 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A black bear seen wandering in downtown Naples has eluded wildlife officials even as sightings of the animal continue.

Naples police say the bear was first spotted on Friday in the city. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to trap the bear in hopes of relocating the animal, the Naples Daily News reported Sunday.

Residents of the area continue to call authorities with bear sightings around the city in southwest Florida.

Authorities say the bear has not been aggressive and avoided interactions with people.

Bears as young as 18 months can sometimes wander into populated areas while trying to establish independence from their mothers and searching for a new home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

